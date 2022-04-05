David de Gea reportedly wants to leave Manchester United and return to La Liga, with Sevilla taking a look at him.

The 31-year-old has been a loyal servant to Man Utd for many years now, but it makes sense that he perhaps fancies a change of scene, and his desire to move on seems to have Sevilla on alert, according to Todo Fichajes.

De Gea could be a fine option for Julen Lopetegui’s side, though the report adds that Trabzonspor ‘keeper Ugurcan Cakir is also being considered by the Spanish club.

United fans will surely be hoping that De Gea can stay a bit longer at Old Trafford, as he looks like he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

The Spain international had a bit of a blip just over a year ago, but has been back to his best this season despite a generally poor campaign from most of the players in this United squad.

If MUFC were to lose De Gea, it would be a big ask to find a top class replacement, especially as the club will no doubt want to focus on making the necessary signings to strengthen other areas of the squad.