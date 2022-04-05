Diego Simeone promises to change tactics ahead of Manchester City second leg

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone did not appear disheartened by his side’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night, preferring to look at the positives from the match.

Simeone set his side out to defend deep in their half for much of the match, trying to hurt Manchester City with the odd counter attack. Without too much success it should be said, as they failed to get shot off in the entire 90 minutes.

Their defensive effort was cause for celebration however, as Simeone told the Manchester Evening News.

“A good performance against an extraordinary team that manages to unite lots of world-class footballers into a superb unit. We wanted to defend well, squeeze spaces and hit them on the counterattack.”

“Just when we looked like creating our best opportunities, they scored. It was a very difficult match. They take off three excellent players and replace them with three equally- excellent guys.”

The Argentine manager also revealed that he was surprised by Pep Guardiola’s decision to leave Phil Foden on the bench, before addressing the style debate which was dominating social media after the match.

“I must admit we thought Foden would start. I’d also confess that it’s enjoyable to see how City play. The patience they have. But we were both seeking the same thing, winning.”

Effusive in his praises for City, Simeone also suggested that Atletico Madrid would alter their strategy from this match, naturally being obligated to attack more in the second leg.

“They might be the best side in the world,” he said.

“We’ll change how we play a little in the second half of this tie but it’s all the same to them – City will play the same way. But with humility, and hard work, we’ll compete. Then we’ll just see where that takes us.”

