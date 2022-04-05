Diego Simeone proving influential in Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Juventus attacker

It would appear that Diego Simeone’s presence extends further than the touchline.

According to recent reports, the Argentine tactician is playing an active role in Atletico Madrid trying to sign Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida has claimed the La Liga champions are looking to capitalise on the playmaker’s impending free agency.

Paulo #Dybala is informed of Atlético Madrid’s interest in his signing, the player has even spoken with Diego #Simeone. ?? Talks between two parties are expected to begin shortly. ??? #Atletico https://t.co/4NJgatruif pic.twitter.com/RRu0vxadTt — Pedro Almeida ?? (@pedrogva6) April 4, 2022

After failing to agree to a contract extension with the Old Lady, Dybala, 28, looks destined to leave Turin at the end of the current campaign.

Although unlikely to have a shortage of suitors, it could be the 11 times La Liga winners who seal what would be a hugely impressive signing.

This season hasn’t been the first time the Colchoneros have been linked with Dybala though.

Rumours about a potential switch to Spain’s top-flight were sparked after Simeone and his Juventus compatriot were spotted dining together back in 2018.

However, Simeone quickly dismissed any suggestions that Atletico Madrid would sign the Juventus playmaker.

“It pains me to see all sorts of misinformation sparked off from this,” the South American said at the time (as quoted by AS).

“We bumped into each other at a restaurant. I was eating alone and he was with two friends. I told him that he was a fine player and that’s the height of it.

“There are people from the media who do a great job and others who fail to do so… The world needs constant new information and I’m happy to see when things are reported correctly.”

Irrespective of any previous speculation and despite being with Juventus since 2015, after failing to commit his future to the club, this summer looks certain to see the 28-year-old move on in favour of a new challenge.

Fans who have witnessed the Argentina international directly contribute to 161 goals in 284 games, across all competitions, will no doubt be bitterly disappointed to see their number 10 end a seven-year spell at the Allianz Stadium.