Leeds United are rumoured to be preparing for life without Brazilian attacker Raphinha.

Heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, Raphinha’s time at Elland Road looks nailed on to come to an end, sooner rather than later.

However, in an effort to find a suitable replacement for the South American, who has directly contributed to 27 goals in 60 games, Leeds United recruitment is reportedly targeting Rangers winger Ryan Kent.

The ex-Liverpool academy graduate, who joined the Gers in 2018, now has just over 12-months left on his deal and that could pave the way for the 25-year-old to make a surprise return to England.

Understood to be being eyed by the Whites, former striker Kevin Phillips believes a potential deal could prove to be exceptional business from Andrea Radrizzani.

“He’s done a great job up there under Steven Gerrard and now Giovanni van Bronckhorst, he’s been a real star,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“If Leeds look at him as the one who can come in and take that Raphinha role, with Dan James moving over to the right, then I think that would be very good business.”

Since making his debut for the Scottish side nearly four years ago, Kent has gone on to score 30 goals and assist a further 44 in 164 games, across all competitions.