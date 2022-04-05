Following their massive £300m take over at the end of last year, it is no surprise to see Newcastle United linked with almost every available player across Europe’s big leagues.

However, one player’s links to St James’ Park which did transpire to be legit were that of Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Since his move from Arsenal in 2017, the midfielder has been left to play a backup role to the likes of Thiago and club captain Jordan Henderson, consequently, his playing time has declined over time.

Last January saw the 28-year-old tipped to join up with Eddie Howe in England’s North East but after a move failed to materialise, fans have been left to wonder whether or not their club will try again during the summer transfer window.

Discussing the possibility of seeing the former England international swap red for black and white, Sky Sports duo Jeff Stelling and ex-Spurs defender Michael Dawson believe the Magpies’ money could be better spent elsewhere.

“It emerged this week that Newcastle tried to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in January,” Stelling said.

“So potentially he will be one (Newcastle could sign) because, with all due respect, he’s a bit-part player at Liverpool.”

Dawson then responded by saying: “Yes, but when we sat here and spoke about January. Dan Burn, who I think has been sensational for them. Then, are we talking, are we going to the next level?

“£60 million (to possibly spend in the summer), that’s not enough to spend. That’s one player. Oxlade-Chamberlain, he would be a slight improvement on what they have got.

“I think Newcastle are in a good position. They will attract players. It’s a great place to play and doesn’t stop you from earning a few quid.”