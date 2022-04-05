Frank Lampard decides Everton’s first major summer casualty with midfielder set to be sold

Frank Lampard is preparing for a major overhaul to Everton’s playing squad and one player expected to be the first out of the door is midfielder Allan.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claim the experienced Brazilian will be sold this summer – regardless of the Toffees’ top-flight status.

Everton currently finds themselves in a world of trouble.

With just eight games left to play in this season’s Premier League, the Toffees sit just above the relegation zone but face a hugely troublesome run-in, including ties against Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and arch-rivals Liverpool.

Although many fans would argue that no player has really stood out this campaign, Allan has without a doubt been a major underperformer.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Napoli two seasons ago, did get off to a good start at Goodison Park but over time, has since seen his form drop.

Lampard is now thought to be ready to cut the South American loose as he prepares for a major summer of change – particularly in his side’s midfield.