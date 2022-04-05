Guardiola sums up every Manchester City fan with celebration of Phil Foden’s goal

Manchester City spent a considerable amount of their match with Atletico Madrid toiling against the steadfast defence of their visitors.

Chances were few and far between for City and although patience was the key to their strategy, there’s no doubt that the fruitless probing was beginning to take its toll on both the crowd and their manager.

In the 68th minute, Pep Guardiola decided it was time to introduce Phil Foden to the match and with that move, City managed to gain an advantage in just two minutes. Picking up the ball near the box, Foden succeeded in drawing in the Atleti defenders before sliding the ball into the path of captain Kevin de Bruyne for the opener.

70' Assists the opener Phil Foden sets up Kevin De Bruyne with his first touch of the ball

Not only were the celebrations raucous at the Etihad Stadium, there was a distinct sense of release. That feeling was embodied most by Guardiola, who decided to share that moment with an unsuspecting water bottle.