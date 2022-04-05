Manchester United set sights on transfer of England forward

As Tottenham Hotspur look set for another intense battle for a top-four finish, one story that refuses to evade them is that surrounding Harry Kane and another summer of departure rumours for the England number nine.

It’s no secret that Kane was fairly vocal in his desire to leave Tottenham last summer, as reported at the time by Sky Sports and others, before subsequently remaining in North London.

Daniel Levy and the club were able to shut down rumours and fend off interest from Premier League rivals Manchester City, but this summer looks to reignite interest from The Citizens, and potentially even their neighbours.

Spurs are of course in no rush to sell Harry Kane, who is contracted until 2024, but after fending off Manchester City last summer, it now appears to be the red side of Manchester to look to express interest in the striker, according to Sky Sports.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford seemed a fairytale story just months ago but has rapidly turned sour amongst a few of the United faithful and even some ex-players and pundits.

Despite boasting a respectable goalscoring record for Manchester United this season, with 18 goals in all competitions, including prolific Champions League display of six goals in seven for the all-time great, United’s season as a whole has been far from the fairytale story it had the potential of achieving.

As rumours circulate of Ronaldo already eyeing a move away, an opportunity may arise for United to re-enter the market for a prolific, Premier League-quality number nine – enter, Harry Kane. With Harry Kane likely to remain in the Premier League as he sets his sights on Alan Shearer’s all-time goal-scoring record, we may be in for an all-Manchester battle for the England captain’s signature this upcoming transfer window.