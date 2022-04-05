Jamie Redknapp has advised Christian Eriksen to stay at Brentford beyond the end of the season.

The Denmark star will be a free agent this summer and many big clubs is expected to pursue his services.

The 30-year-old playmaker has already made a big impact in Premier League since his return from heart problems and his good performances have secured a Premier League stay next season for Brentford.

“Could Christian Eriksen do a job in Tottenham’s midfield? Sure, he’s talented enough to improve plenty of teams towards the top of the Premier League.

“But I hope he stays at Brentford. He’s writing a new chapter with a lovely club and it would be nice to see him continue this footballing fairytale.”

The Sky Sports pundit added: “Eriksen may have his pick of clubs when he’s a free agent in the summer but he seems happy at Brentford and I’d like to see him thrive there.”

Eriksen bagged his first Premier League goal since his return against Chelsea as Brentford cruised to an emphatic 1-4 win last weekend at Stamford Bridge.