January signing Nathan Patterson to miss the rest of Everton’s relegation battle

Everton manager Frank Lampard delivered more bad news to their fans on Tuesday evening as they lost a reinforcement in their bid for Premier League survival.

The Scottish right-back Nathan Patterson has not featured heavily for Everton since arriving from Rangers for £12.6m in January. Since, he has made just one first team appearance for Everton, playing 45 minutes in the FA Cup.

Patterson will likely have to wait until next season to see more action. The youngster is set to undergo an ankle operation which will keep him out for the at least two months, as confirmed by Lampard to Click Liverpool.

“Nathan Patterson will be out for a certain period of time. He’s been down to see a specialist on his ankle and we’re looking at having a small operation later this week.”

Despite his lack of game time, Lampard said he was on the verge of earning more.

“He was due to make his debut, he knew that. He’d waited his time, performed well for Scotland, and that’s the big disappointment.

“So he is frustrated, but at the same time it’s easier when you’re slightly older to tell him that he’s young, he’s got so much time.

“The timing probably means he has the summer to probably get over it and be fighting fit for the start of next season. The diagnosis we have is that it’s looking like an eight to ten week injury.”

Everton are currently three points clear of the drop zone and face 19th-placed Burnley on Saturday lunchtime.