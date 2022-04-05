Karim Benzema believes his understanding on the pitch with Kylian Mbappe would make his fellow Frenchman a ‘perfect’ third star at Real Madrid alongside Vinicius Junior and himself.

Mbappe’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer and the 23-year-old is widely expected to make the move to the Spanish capital having been pursued by Real Madrid for years.

The PSG star cast doubts over the move after Sunday’s 5-1 win against Lorient, telling Amazon Prime, as reported by GOAL: “If I had made my decision, I would have said so.

“I don’t have to answer to anyone. If I had made the decision, I would have taken responsibility. The good and the bad things, I have always assumed them by the way.

“I don’t have to hide, I didn’t kill anyone. I just want to make the best decision I can.

“I’m still thinking about it. Because there are new elements, new parameters. I want to make the right choice. I know that for people, it takes a little while.”

The Frenchman has also been linked with Liverpool in recent days, with FourFourTwo stating that Liverpool are the third favourites for Kylian Mbappe in a three-horse race for his signature and that there’s still optimism he could join this summer.

This seems to be based on the idea that Salah will leave in the summer, but with contract negotiations seeming to be going in the right direction and the signing of Luis Diaz in January, a deal for the World Cup winner seems unlikely.

Despite this, the Santiago Bernabeu is the most likely place we will see Mbappe next season and their current superstar Karim Benzema spoke to L’Equipe about playing with his countryman.

The striker stated to the French outlet: “With Mbappé, we get on well because we know what the other is going to do.

“For example, we both like to go left but we will never both be there at the same time: the other will come inside, or drop deeper.