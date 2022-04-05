Huge blow as Arsenal star won’t play again this season due to knee injury

Kieran Tierney will reportedly not play again this season for Arsenal while his Scotland hopes are also in doubt as he prepares to undergo surgery on a knee injury.

The former Celtic man has been a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, but it now looks like they’ll have to cope without him in their crucial run-in to attempt to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

According to The Athletic, Tierney faces several months out of action dude to his knee problem, with the Scotland international requiring an operation.

It remains to be seen how Arteta will cope without Tierney, with Nuno Tavares not exactly inspiring confidence with his performance in the 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace last night.

Arsenal could also move Granit Xhaka to that left-hand side, but that’s far from ideal as it would then leave the north Londoners short of options in the middle of the park.

Tierney will hope to make it back for Scotland’s big World Cup qualifying match in June, but even that looks doubtful at the moment, according to The Athletic.