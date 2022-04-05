“Decisive parties are talking” – Klopp provides encouraging update on Liverpool star’s future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the Mohamed Salah contract situation, saying he’s happy with how talks are going.

The Egypt international is yet to commit his future to the Reds, which is a bit of a worry as his current contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Salah has been on fire for Liverpool this season, and it’s surely vital for the club’s future that they keep hold of him for as long as possible.

Still, one imagines Salah will also have plenty of other big-name suitors around Europe, and at the age of 29 he’ll be aware that his next contract is a huge decision for him.

Liverpool fans will be desperate for some good news on this saga, though, and it seems Klopp has some for them, with the German tactician sounding pretty upbeat as he provided an update on the situation.

“I am happy with it because there’s nothing new to say, that’s good,” Klopp said at his press conference, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Just good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need. That’s it.”