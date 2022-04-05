It has been suggested that there is some “optimism” at Liverpool about a potential transfer swoop for Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The French superstar will be a free agent at the end of this season, and that leaves Paris Saint-Germain vulnerable to losing him to whoever comes up with the most tempting deal for the player.

According to FourFourTwo, there seems to be some optimism that Mbappe could still choose a move to Anfield over Real Madrid.

The report explains that it could make financial sense for the club to invest huge money in a 23-year-old Mbappe over extending the contract of 29-year-old Mohamed Salah, whose peak years may well be behind him now, even if there is admittedly little sign of that based on the Egyptian’s form this season.

Mbappe might also feel that there’s no rush to join Real Madrid, and that he could actually do well to play under an elite manager like Jurgen Klopp first, and move to the Bernabeu when the Spanish giants are perhaps in better shape in the future.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it’s certainly true that the Salah situation is a concern and that could mean the prospect of signing Mbappe on a free makes perfect sense for all involved.

It would be truly thrilling to see a talent like Mbappe in the Premier League at this stage of his career, as we never got to see Lionel Messi in English football, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s best performances also arguably came in between his two spells at Manchester United.