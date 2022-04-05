Report explains why there is optimism that Liverpool could still sign Kylian Mbappe this summer

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

It has been suggested that there is some “optimism” at Liverpool about a potential transfer swoop for Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The French superstar will be a free agent at the end of this season, and that leaves Paris Saint-Germain vulnerable to losing him to whoever comes up with the most tempting deal for the player.

According to FourFourTwo, there seems to be some optimism that Mbappe could still choose a move to Anfield over Real Madrid.

The report explains that it could make financial sense for the club to invest huge money in a 23-year-old Mbappe over extending the contract of 29-year-old Mohamed Salah, whose peak years may well be behind him now, even if there is admittedly little sign of that based on the Egyptian’s form this season.

Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool transfer could still be a realistic option
More Stories / Latest News
Agent hints £17m keeper would love Newcastle or Leeds transfer
John Terry nominates next Chelsea captain amid uncertainty over Cesar Azpilicueta’s future
Chelsea could secure Eden Hazard return without a transfer fee amid Real Madrid plan

Mbappe might also feel that there’s no rush to join Real Madrid, and that he could actually do well to play under an elite manager like Jurgen Klopp first, and move to the Bernabeu when the Spanish giants are perhaps in better shape in the future.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but it’s certainly true that the Salah situation is a concern and that could mean the prospect of signing Mbappe on a free makes perfect sense for all involved.

It would be truly thrilling to see a talent like Mbappe in the Premier League at this stage of his career, as we never got to see Lionel Messi in English football, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s best performances also arguably came in between his two spells at Manchester United.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.