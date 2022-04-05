Barcelona already in talks over Arsenal transfer raid as alternative to Haaland & Lewandowski

Barcelona are reportedly working to seal the transfer of Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Catalan giants have already held initial talks over signing Lacazette as a cheap alternative to the likes of Erling Haaland or Robert Lewandowski.

Lacazette has been an impressive performer for Arsenal, and it’s claimed that his link up with former team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be appealing to club chiefs at the Nou Camp.

Still, this is a slightly surprising piece of transfer gossip, and it will be interesting to see if it really does come to pass.

Since Lacazette is poised to become a free agent this summer, it makes sense that some big clubs might be looking at him as a low-cost option.

However, as a goal-scorer, the former Lyon man is in nowhere near the same league as the likes of Haaland or Lewandowski.

If Barca are really serious about becoming a force again, they surely need someone who can get them 30 or more goals a season again, as they had with Lionel Messi before he left last summer.

Lacazette may have his qualities, but he’s not the man for such an important role at Barcelona.