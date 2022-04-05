Liverpool look to have been given a hugely encouraging update on Mohamed Salah’s future from Egypt sports minister Ashraf Sobhi.

The Reds forward is one of the finest players in world football, and it’s surely vital for Jurgen Klopp and co. to get him tied down to a new contract.

Salah’s current Liverpool deal is due to expire in just over a year’s time, but so far there hasn’t been much sign of progress over getting him to commit his future to the club.

It seems, however, that Sobhi has spoken to Salah, and that he’s got the impression that the 29-year-old is leaning towards staying at Anfield, which will certainly be music to the ears of Liverpool supporters.

However, LFC fans might not be too happy to hear that Sobhi himself has admitted to encouraging Salah to consider moving on and playing for someone else.

Thankfully for Liverpool, it seems Salah is set to ignore that advice.

“I met with Mohamed Salah at the airport after the end of the Senegal match and the failure to reach the World Cup finals and said to him to forget what happened and focus on what’s next,” Sobhi told Egyptian radio, as quoted by the Metro.

“I have advised him to continue his journey at a club other than Liverpool, but his direction now is to renew his contract with Liverpool.

“There are campaigns against Salah directed by some to bring him down, but I asked him not to pay attention to them.”

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has commented on this story, as per his tweet below…

Meanwhile, Reds boss Klopp sounds optimistic about how talks over Salah’s new contract are going.

“I am happy with it because there’s nothing new to say, that’s good,” Klopp said at his press conference, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Just good. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need. That’s it.”