Pundit pays huge compliment to Liverpool star with big prediction

On this week’s Match of the Day podcast, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discuss the all-time greatest Premier League set-piece takers and assisters, and a notable inclusion was Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Despite being a full-back, traditionally not considered one of the more offensive roles on the football pitch, Alexander-Arnold has put himself into the conversation, not just with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne in the current Premier League, but amongst the all-timers, according to Alan Shearer, who has Trent sitting at number 8.

“If we sit here again… in ten years’ time, then Trent, I am certain, will be number one, I have no doubt about it,” Shearer said on BBC Sport.

Alexander-Arnold currently leads the league in assists this season with 11, already four better off than last campaign, and just two shy of his tally in Liverpool’s first Premier League title-winning season.

At the age of just 23, Trent already ranks at 60th all-time in Premier League assist leaders, and tied 8th all-time for free-kicks scored, with four.

Whilst chasing the likes of Ryan Giggs, Cesc Fabregas, Wayne Rooney, and Frank Lampard may be a step too optimistic, the upwards trajectory of Alexander-Arnold in terms of chance creation, set-piece taking from corners, and free-kicks, not to mention the handful of goals scored directly from free-kicks is undeniable. In fact, the current top-three assist leader so far this Premier League campaign all wear the red of Liverpool, with Robertson and Salah both boasting ten each to their name.

This level of production from these players, in particular, has been synonymous with Klopp’s reign at Anfield and will likely long continue for as long as the German is in charge, encouraging overlapping football, attacking inside forwards, and a complimentary false nine in the middle, Trent’s rise amongst the greats will be a spectacle for years to come.