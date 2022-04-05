Manchester United are reportedly considering a potential transfer deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has been on Man Utd’s radar in the past, and it seems they’re now keen on him again as a replacement for Paul Pogba as he nears the end of his contract, according to the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as translated by the Daily Express.

Milinkovic-Savic has shone in his time in Serie A, and it’s slightly surprising he’s still at Lazio, rather than at one of Europe’s elite super clubs, though it may be that his time for a big transfer has finally come.

The report notes that now could be the time for United to sign Milinkovic-Savic, as Lazio may be under pressure to cash in on him while they still can.

The 27-year-old’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico runs until 2024, meaning his club would have to accept a reduced fee for him next year in order to avoid the risk of losing him for free the following year.

This could play into United’s hands, with Milinkovic-Savic looking like he could be ideal to give the club something different in midfield after the indifferent form of the likes of Pogba, Fred, Nemanja Matic, and loaned-out flop Donny van de Beek.