Manchester United’s Andreas Pereira will not continue with Flamengo after this season after failing to impress the club during his time in Brazil and has now been offered to Valencia by his agent.

This is according to Todofichajes, who report that the player’s agent is surveying the market in search of possible destinations for the Brazilian, with both Italy and Spain being the most likely places the player will land.

It is said that player’s agent has already offered the 26-year-old to Valencia who right now would not rule out signing the United footballer. Pereira spent the 2017/18 season on loan at the Mestalla where he played 26 times for the club.

The Ché club is not going through its best moment economically at present and the Brazilian could land in Mestalla with that as his advantage, as he could get game time with a club as big as Valencia, which he might not have expected.

If nothing changes, the player will return to Old Trafford this summer from Brazil but despite having a contract until June 2023 in Manchester, they do not have him in their future plans.

Pereira joined Man United’s youth ranks in 2011 and went on to play 45 times for the Red Devils, scoring just two goals. The 26-year-old has been out on loan four times since 2016 and was given a second chance by Ole Gunnar Solskjær but failed to take it.

After 11 years, it looks like the Brazilian’s time in Manchester is up and it looks like La Liga could be his new home.