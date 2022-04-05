Erik ten Hag could hire surprise assistant manager in amusing role reversal at Man United

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag could reportedly make a surprise appointment to come in as his assistant manager if he ends up taking the job at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has impressed Manchester United in talks so far, according to the Guardian, and it seems he could bring Steve McClaren back to the club for a second spell as assistant manager.

McClaren notably worked under Sir Alex Ferguson for part of their treble-winning season in 1998/99, as well as two years after that, before embarking on a managerial career of his own.

The 60-year-old impressed during his time at Middlesbrough, which ended up landing him the England job, though his career has gone downhill since then.

Erik ten Hag was Steve McClaren's assistant at FC Twente for the 2008/09 season https://t.co/Wh2r9FOdiv pic.twitter.com/eXqLp3Ryfa — utdreport (@utdreport) April 5, 2022

Still, McClaren knows Ten Hag well from their time together at FC Twente, with Ten Hag working as his assistant on that occasion.

If the pair link up again at Man Utd, it would be an amusing role reversal for them both, as McClaren would now be assistant to the Dutchman.

The Guardian add, however, that the Red Devils are still considering Mauricio Pochettino, with Ten Hag’s appointment not yet a given.