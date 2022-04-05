Former player and football pundit Micah Richards has stated that Kieran Trippier won’t be relied on for England for too long, as he might not play for much longer

Richards was speaking about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s international future on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Podcast.

“I think he’ll be fine, don’t forget that Kyle Walker is coming towards the end of his career, so he won’t always be around, Kieran Trippier he’s also coming to his end as well. What? They’re both two years younger than me, so they’re about 31, they can’t be playing for much longer,” Richards said.

“Sooner rather than later, it’ll be Reece James in a three at back and then Trent will play at wing-back, it’s going to happen, it’s got to happen.”

Kieran Trippier will turn 32 in September this year and recently signed for Newcastle United in January. The Englishman played a big role at the start of the Magpies’ turnaround before picking up an injury in a match with Aston Villa back in February. The defender was the best right-back in Spain last season for many and helped Atletico Madrid to the La Liga title with his consistent displays, bagging six assists on the way to the title.

The last two years have shown no signs of the 31-year-old slowing down but the right-back spot for England is highly competitive and Richards might be right about his time ending with the Three Lions.

Although the Newcastle man started in the final, Kyle Walker was England’s first-choice right-back at last summer’s EUROS. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who many regard as the best right-back in the world, missed the tournament and one would expect the Liverpool man to be the starter at the World Cup later this year with the season he is having.

That would most likely leave Walker and Reece James as the backups and with other young talent coming through, Trippier might be left to focus on Newcastle.

As for finishing up all together, Richards could be miles off on that one.