Patrick Vieira ready to wield axe as Eagles’ club legend set for shock sale

Despite many seasons of strong speculation, according to recent reports, this summer could see Crystal Palace finally sell star attacker Wilfried Zaha.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims manager Patrick Vieira is ready to cut the Ivorian winger loose.

Crystal Palace WILL listen to offers for Wilfried Zaha this summer now they’re finally able to cope without him following the emergence of Olise and Eze | @SamiMokbel81_DM https://t.co/cg3MVNi61q — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 5, 2022

Aside from being signed by legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013, Zaha, who was sold back to Palace by the Red Devils just a couple of seasons later, has spent virtually his whole career at Selhurst Park.

MORE: Huge Mohamed Salah update as Egypt sports minister reveals Liverpool star looks set to ignore his advice

Having now featured in well over 400 games for the Eagles, across all competitions, the 29-year-old boasts an impressive record consisting of 152 direct goal contributions.

Recognising the attacker’s incredible contributions to the club, Vieira, who recently spoke to reporters, as quoted by London World, said: “Wilfried at the moment really enjoys football. He goes on the field and enjoys playing with his teammates.

“This is the message I’ve been sending to him. It’s not about the quality because we all know what he is capable of doing.

“I wanted and want him to understand his responsibility in the squad because of his experience and what he achieved at this football club – he has come through the academy and been an example for a lot of young players we have.

“We have Tyrick [Mitchell] playing and looking at Wilfried, and today they play together. I want him to understand the responsibility we want from him and be a positive leader.

“I want him to be a positive leader. He can do it. He has a big heart outside of what you guys can see of him, he has his soft side that makes him a really lovely person.”

However, regardless of his manager’s positive words, with his deal set to expire at the end of next season and no signs, yet, of renewal, this summer could prove to be a hugely pivotal period in the Ivory Coast international’s career.

Past seasons have seen Zaha heavily linked with a move to Arsenal (Times) but set to turn 30 later on this year and with Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta opting for youth in recent transfer windows, it is unlikely fans will ever see the winger turn out at the Emirates.