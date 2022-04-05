Wayne Rooney explains why major Manchester United transfer hasn’t worked out

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has said that it is probably time for Paul Pogba to find a new club after failing to have the desired impact during his time in Manchester.

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Rooney stated via GOAL: “I think it’s got to the point now where it’s probably better if he moves on.

“If Paul is honest with himself, he’s probably not had the impact he would have liked since he returned.

“I watch him play for France and it’s a completely different player. His ability, his vision, and control of the game is there in every game for France.

“It hasn’t quite worked for him at Manchester United and I think there’s a few players they need to let go.”

Pogba was an exciting signing when he joined from Juventus in 2016, but Rooney thinks the lack of a settled manager in the Frenchman’s time at the club has been a key factor in this deal failing to live up to expectations.

When asked why it hasn’t worked out for Pogba at Old Trafford, Rooney added: “There hasn’t been a settled manager since Alex Ferguson. So whoever comes in, they (the board) need to give him time to build up relationships with players.”

Pogba re-joined United back in 2016 for a massive £89million, according to Sky Sports.

After impressing during his time at Juventus, the Frenchman created a lot of fanfare and hype amongst the Old Trafford faithful; but ever since, the World Cup winner has failed to put his stamp on United’s history, as he has never been able to find that consistency expected of a Man United player.

Rooney’s reasoning for this is a good one, as United have gone through a total of seven different coaches since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013 and the recruitment of each has not been catered to a certain style of play or philosophy.

With France, Pogba has been working with Didier Deschamps consistently since 2012 and has a specific role in the Frenchman’s side. The 29-year-old is often praised for his performance with Les Bleus and even seems to be happier when playing for the national side.

Pogba has made 151 appearances for the Red Devils since returning in 2016 and with free agency looming this summer, whatever games he plays between now and then might be his last, which is best, for him and Man United.