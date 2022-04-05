Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been approached by Paris Saint-Germain over a summer transfer, but he’d prefer another move instead.

The France international is coming towards the end of his contract with Man Utd, meaning he’s free to walk away from the club this summer, and can already start negotiating a move abroad.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Pogba has been offered a deal by PSG, though it would be on less money than he’d been offered to remain at Old Trafford.

Although the report states that Pogba is open to a move to the French capital, his preference would apparently be for a return to former club Juventus.

This makes sense for the 29-year-old, who arguably enjoyed the best form of his career during his time in Italy.

Pogba has never quite managed to get to that level for United, but he might feel he could revive his career back at Juve.

It will be interesting to see, however, if they offer him a contract like PSG have, with the MEN adding that Real Madrid have cooled their interest in the player.