Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has slammed his old club for twice losing Paul Pogba on a free transfer.

The France international seems highly likely to leave Man Utd at the end of this season, with his contract due to expire and little sign of a renewal after a difficult spell with the Red Devils.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford for a second spell in 2016, joining in a big-money move from Juventus, who he’d joined on a free back in 2012, having left United as a youngster after failing to get any playing time.

Ferdinand is clearly unimpressed with how United have done their business here, with huge money spent on Pogba in 2016, despite it now looking like he’s going to walk away from the club for nothing twice.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube show, Ferdinand said: “Business has been done poorly at the club.

“We shouldn’t be allowing players to get down to this stage in their contracts. I don’t think it should happen.

“Economically, to let someone you’ve spent £80m, £90m on, plus wages, leave on a free transfer is absolutely criminal. Twice, it’s like they’ve pulled our pants down twice.”

United fans will surely share Ferdinand’s frustrations here, though in truth they’ll also probably be relieved to see the back of Pogba.

The 29-year-old may be a superb natural talent, but he hasn’t lived up to expectations in Manchester and it would probably be for the best to get this distracting figure away from the club.