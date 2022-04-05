Arsenal legend says Man United raid “makes a lot of sense” and names three other ideal transfer targets

Arsenal FC legend Michael Thomas believes that a move to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United could make perfect sense for his old club.

The England international has not had the best season at Old Trafford, and there will likely be doubts over his future after he failed to make the starting line-up against Leicester City at the weekend, despite Ralf Rangnick not having any other strikers available.

Rashford has spent his entire career at United, but it looks like it could be the right time for him to try a change of scene, and Thomas believes Arsenal under Mikel Arteta could be the right fit.

“Rashford has been in the limelight for a long time and players go through these periods of bad form,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “Let’s not forget that Man United as a whole are not in great form so he is not solely to blame. They don’t have a stable system or line up so it isn’t easy to get going.

“Maybe he does need a fresh start, although that could depend on who the new manager is at United for next season. I would say that what Arteta is building makes a lot of sense as to why Rashford would be linked with the club. He is young, plays 2-3 positions, and knows the league.”

Thomas also discussed other options to strengthen Arsenal’s attack, admitting he’s a big fan of Joao Felix and Lautaro Martinez, whilst also suggesting a move to re-sign Serge Gnabry from Bayern Munich.

“Every other day the club seem to be linked with a new forward player. I haven’t seen too much of all the players linked, but I am very fond of Joao Felix and am also pleased to see links with Lautaro Martinez.

“I think bagging one of them and then keeping Lacazette for another year at least would represent a really good summer window.

“Bring in Gnabry as another attacking option and you have some real quality, pace and power in that attack.”