Real Madrid have set their sights on an opportunity to sign Leicester City’s James Maddison in the summer as they look to shake up their ageing midfield.

The Englishman, who was a target for Los Blancos before but was discarded due to the high demands of Leicester, is on the market and at a more than affordable price of €60million, according to Todofichajes.

Real Madrid have closely followed his performances this season and if other options fail, Maddison would enter the equation for the La Liga giants.

Real would face competition for the midfielder if they made a move this summer, as The Mirror report that the 25-year-old is also being watched by Arsenal, who could consider making a move should Leicester decide to sell.

Real Madrid’s current midfield has given them everything over the last decade but they have all now entered their thirties and it is time for a refresh. Maddison would bring a more youthful edge to the side after the La Liga giants added 19-year-old Eduardo Camavinga to their side last summer.

Todofichajes also reported yesterday that Maddison’s teammate, Youri Tielemans, is also a target for the club, so it is clear that the La Liga giants have several options on their list.

As for Arsenal, Maddison would be a great addition for Arteta and would fit is nicely in one of the three positions behind the striker. Although best in the position Odegaard currently occupies, his shooting and passing abilities could see him deployed off the left as well.

Maddison has 13 goals with a further eight assists this season for Leicester City and only time will tell where he will be playing his football next season.