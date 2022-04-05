Replaced by Aubameyang, out of favour Barcelona forward could join Arsenal

Much was made of the fact that Arsenal allowed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club on the free in the January transfer window, with the Gabonese forward joining Barcelona.

Hitting the ground running in Catalonia, Aubameyang has already scored nine goals in twelve matches for Barcelona and quickly won the trust of manager Xavi Hernandez.

One consequence of that fruitful start has been a lack of minutes for summer signing Memphis Depay. The Dutch forward dragged Barcelona forward at times in the first half of the season and remains the top scorer for Barcelona with ten so far. After missing most of December and January with injury however, Memphis has struggled to win minutes ever since he recovered his fitness.

As Arsenal look to bolster their attacking options in the summer, Depay could be an option with both talent and a point to prove. Jaume Puig of Superdeporte also reported that both Everton an Newcastle are following the situation closely.