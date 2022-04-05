Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott hail mesmeric Phil Foden after Champions League

Former England internationals Joleon Lescott and Rio Ferdinand were on the BT Sport panel on Wednesday night during BT’s Champions League coverage and one player was the object of their attentions, ahead of all others.

Manchester City secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Eithad, with the goal coming from captain Kevin de Bruyne. His strike was constructed by the good work of Phil Foden however, who was brought on in the 68th minute – he only needed until the 70th to provide that assist.

Speaking after the match, Foden left Ferdinand and Lescott mesmerised.

“When you have an artist like Phil Foden posing a different threat, it is difficult to adjust to during the game when you have planned for something different,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“Foden was mesmeric at times. Pep is planning two or three games ahead and probably already knows his team. If he was not thinking about playing Foden at the weekend, he might have changed that now.”

"He's impacted so many games, now he's impacting the BIG games." "If he continues to do that, who knows what he could become."@JoleonLescott and @rioferdy5 would be surprised if Phil Foden doesn't start against Liverpool at the weekend…#UCL pic.twitter.com/1LkpnDeKVx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

“Phil Foden is associated with Man City and I know what it means for him to play for the club,” Lescott said.

“If he continues at this rate, he goes down as the best English player of all time with two trophies a season. His mentality sets him apart. If you compare him with someone like Wayne Rooney, you can see players who are hurt when they don’t win. He is obsessed, I love what I do but he needs to do it.”

Foden was the most dangerous player on the pitch when he came on and it was through him that City came closest to extending their lead. On one occasion Foden slalomed down the right-hand side, beating two Atleti players before pulling the ball back. He was also responsible for a delightful pass with the outside of his boot, into the path of de Bruyne once more and in behind the Atleti defence.

According to Ferdinand, it should be enough to earn him a place in the starting line-up against Liverpool.

Image via Michael Regan/Getty Images