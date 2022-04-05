Ronaldinho opines on Leeds United star and his future

Former World Cup winner and Ballon D’Or winner Ronaldinho sat down with Spanish radio station RadioMarca on Tuesday afternoon. On the agenda during the interview was Leeds United’s Raphinha.

The Brazilian winger has been tearing up the Premier League while at Leeds and since making the jump to play for the Selecao, his profile has skyrocketed. With Barcelona still unsure on the future of Frenchman Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha has been touted as a replacement for the Catalans.

Speaking to Miguel Quintana, Ronaldinho was asked where he would like to see Raphinha playing next season.

“I would very much like Raphinha to come to Barça, I think he would fit very well with Barça if he comes. I know him very well and he has a lot of quality,” admitted Ronaldinho.

Raphinha has agreed personal terms with Barcelona but the two clubs are yet to come to an agreement on a transfer fee, if reports are to be believed. Sporting Director Victor Orta appeared on the same programme in recent weeks and commented that Raphinha’s agent had been a big help so far in his dealings with the player.