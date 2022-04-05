Sadio Mane surpasses Lionel Messi in Champions League

Liverpool rounded off an excellent night in the Champions League with Luis Diaz’s third goal, giving them an ample 3-1 advantage to take back to Anfield.

Benfica struggled to deal with Liverpool’s attacking prowess all night with Sadio Mane almost opening up the Portuguese defence with a magical back-heel in the first ten minutes of the match. It didn’t take long for the lead to come however, with Ibrahima Konate powering home a header from a corner.

Shortly after that, Sadio Mane converted a Mohamed Salah assist to put the finishing touch on a remarkable team goal starting with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was however a landmark goal for the Senegalese. With it, Mane has now scored 13 goals in the Champions League knockout rounds since the 2017/18 season, taking him one ahead of Lionel Messi according to talksSPORT. It also moves Mane level with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was also his 22nd Champions League goal overall, which moves him one clear of the 21 accumulated by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.