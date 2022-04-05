Spurs set to save £5m on attacker’s transfer following impressive start

Tottenham Hotspur is prepared to sign on loan attacker Dejan Kulusevki on a permanent deal following his impressive start to life in London.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims the Lilywhites are close to triggering a clause in the Sweden international’s deal that would see his move from Juventus turn permanent for just £25m.

Kulusevski, 21, was allowed to join Antonio Conte’s side during the January transfer window.

Although the attacker’s deal contains a £30m clause, that would only become active if the Londoners qualified for the Champions League and he played 50 per cent or more of all domestic games – therefore, taking up a lower option of £25m sooner could prove hugely cost-effective.

Hinting earlier this month about the possibility of signing the young European on a permanent deal, Conte, as quoted by Evening Standard, said: “He [Kulusevski] started to play with Atalanta, then he went to Parma and he played a fantastic way”, said Conte.

“When I was coach of Inter I tried to ask to sign him but Juventus, perhaps they put more money, and they got him.

“He’s only 21, 22 and he’s strong and good physically. For Tottenham I think he’s a great signing for the present and the future.”

Echoing his manager’s assessment, since teaming up with the North Londoners, the on-loan Juventus man has been a major revelation.

Scoring twice and assisting another five goals during his first 12 appearances, the 21-year-old appears to have already forged a strong attacking partnership with mainstay duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Suggestions that Kulusevski could become a permanent fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will likely come as welcome news to the club’s fanbase, especially when you consider his very modest price tag.

Should a move materialise, it certainly would see the Lilywhites come away as the deal’s biggest winners.