Newcastle United have reportedly been dealt a huge blow as AC Milan are closing in on a transfer deal for Sven Botman.

The highly-rated young Lille defender has impressed in Ligue 1, winning the title last season in a surprise victory against Paris Saint-Germain, and it now looks like he’s off to the San Siro.

According to Fabrizio Romano: “AC Milan are really close to complete Sven Botman deal as first signing for the next season, work in progress. Talks are advanced as planned for months.

“AC Milan are working to reach full agreement with Lille soon – Botman is ready to accept their proposal.”

This is a blow for Newcastle, with the club likely to want to keep on investing as their new owners look to put a competitive squad together.

Botman was first linked with the Magpies in January, but it seems they’ve probably missed their chance to land the 22-year-old Dutchman.