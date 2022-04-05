Roma striker Tammy Abraham has dropped an intriguing hint over his future following recent transfer rumours linking him with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham.

The England international left Chelsea for Roma last summer in a surprise move, and has looked like a player reborn in his time in Italy, scoring an impressive 23 goals in 41 games in all competitions so far.

One can imagine Chelsea are regretting letting Abraham go, while other Premier League clubs will surely also be interested to learn that the 24-year-old seems open to returning to England in the future.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Abraham made it clear he’s focused on Roma for now, but also couldn’t deny that he seemed to have ambitions to show what he can do in the Premier League as well.

The report from talkSPORT acknowledged recent links with Man United, while Spurs have also been linked with the ex-Blue by The Athletic.

“When I see reports linking me with other clubs it makes me feel good, it makes you feel like you’re doing something right. It’s a nice feeling seeing your name all over newspapers,” Abraham told talkSPORT.

“But for me it’s about focusing on doing my business here. I can keep getting linked with many clubs but who knows what the future holds?

“Of course I grew up in England, I’m a London boy. So maybe one day I’ll be back in the Premier League to make noise there.”

United would do well to bring in a new goal-scorer this summer as they need someone younger to come in and replace veteran duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will be facing more uncertainty over the future of star player Harry Kane, with The Athletic stating that Abraham could be a potential replacement for his fellow England forward if he does move on.