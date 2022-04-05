Team News: No Phil Foden for Manchester City as they take on Atletico Madrid

Manchester City have confirmed their team for their Champions League match with Atletico Madrid and the big news is the absence of Phil Foden.

Yesterday evening Pep Guardiola found suggestions that he overthinks Champions league matches comical, yet once again Manchester City fans may be wondering why one of their best forwards has been left out. That being said, competition for places is fierce and a front line of Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling is not short on quality.

Guardiola also decided to ensure that he was covered defensively by starting all three of John Stones, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte.

For their part, the main surprise in Atletico Madrid’s team was the absence of Rodrigo de Paul. Sime Vrsaljko is back in his right wing-back spot for Los Colchoneros, meaning Marcos Llorente can play in his preferred midfield spot. Joao Felix is partnered by Antoine Griezmann up front, who gets the nod ahead of Angel Correa, Matheus Cunha and Luis Suarez.