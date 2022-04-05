Ajax manager Erik ten Hag reportedly has the most support as Manchester United continue their search for a new manager.

The Red Devils still don’t seem to have entirely ruled out hiring Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, but The Athletic suggest that Ten Hag is leading the race as talks reach an “advanced” stage.

It remains to be seen what the final decision will be, but Stretty News also indicate that fresh talks with Ten Hag are expected as he moves into pole position to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Dutch tactician has impressed in his time at Ajax and looks like he could implement a whole new philosophy and style of play at United if he gets the job.

After so many struggles under the likes of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, this looks like a welcome change of direction from MUFC.

Ten Hag may not be proven in the Premier League yet, unlike Pochettino, but then neither was Jurgen Klopp before his transformative effect on Liverpool when he took over.