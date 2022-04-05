Thibaut Courtois backs Belgium teammate to overcome difficulties at Chelsea

As Real Madrid face Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Los Blancos decided to put former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in front of the media in their pre-match presser.

Courtois spent seven years in total at Chelsea, although three of those were on loan to Madrid’s city rivals Atletico Madrid. When he returned, Courtois won two Premier League titles with the Blues.

One of his former teammates at Chelsea and a player Courtois still shares a dressing room with internationally, Romelu Lukaku, has not enjoyed his Chelsea return to the extent that he would have wanted. Asked about Lukaku and his lack of protagonism for Chelsea, the goalkeeper was full of support for him. The Independent carried his responses.

“Romelu’s an excellent player and someone I know well from the international team of course,” said Courtois. “He’s a great striker, so it’s a bit strange not to see him play so much lately, but I’m sure he will come through it.

https://twitter.com/realmadriden/status/1511378342448148484?s=20&t=guJBlY3zRf1LdHnDOAkU-A

“Sometimes you just need a little bit of adaptation. I had the same thing in my first year at Madrid, and I’m sure he will come good.

Courtois came under fire in the early stages of his Real Madrid career but has since become a fan favourite and one of their most crucial period. Currently he leads the rankings for the Zamora award in Spain, given to the best goalkeeper in La Liga.

“You come to a change in tactics, a change in team, a change in trainer and you have to adapt to everything. So, I’m sure he will come good, but I hope it’s not tomorrow – maybe he can wait one more week!”

With Carlo Ancelotti still at home having tested positive for Covid-19, Real Madrid did not put up a staff member for the press conference.