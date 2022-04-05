Three Premier League clubs on the tail of Georgian starlet amid Insigne comparisons

Georgian starlet Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has a veritable chasing pack of clubs after him.

The 21-year-old has become hot property in recent months after leaving Rubin Kazan. Following the FIFA ruling that players in Russia and Ukraine would be allowed to terminate their contracts as a result of the Russian invasion, Kvaratskhelia decided to do so and return to Georgia.

He signed for Dinamo Batumi on a short-term deal until the end of the season, when he will decide his future.

??? Khvicha #Kvaratskhelia to #Napoli is at the final stage. Agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027 (€1,1M/year). The intermediary Cristian #Zaccardo is working to close the deal. No surprise here since the last January 29! #transfers pic.twitter.com/c1x6WPy4p8 — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 5, 2022

However Italian journalist Nicolo Schira is reporting that his mind may already be made up. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, his former manager Yuri Semin compared him to Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne, who is departing Naples in the summer for Toronto FC. Schira is reporting that Napoli are well on the way to securing his signature.

Leeds United were on the trail of the Kvaratskhelia according to the Italian paper, as were Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites could be sizing up a move for him as a replacement for Raphinha, who is the subject of interest from Barcelona.