Liverpool has seen their Champions League semi-final hopes handed a massive boost after they beat Benfica 3-1 during Tuesday night’s quarter-final first leg.

First-half goals from centre-back Ibrahima Konate and winger Sadio Mane set the tone for the rest of the match and despite striker Darwin Nunez pulling one back, the Reds were able to restore their two-goal advantage thanks to a late strike from Luis Diaz.

The former Porto wide-man rounded goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos before slotting the ball home to make it 3-1 on the night.

However, while Diaz was busy celebrating with his Liverpool teammates, a fan inside the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica Stadium was spotted hurling a metal stick at the South American.

Thankfully, it does appear the fan’s effort missed, ensuring no injury was caused but nevertheless, the senseless act should be retrospectively punished, heavily.

