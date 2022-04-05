Video: De Bruyne and Foden slice open Atletico Madrid for lead in Champions League

Manchester City have finally managed to break the deadlock in their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid.

After 70 minutes of hard slog for Pep Guardiola’s side, it was star player Kevin de Bruyne who was on hand to make the difference for his side. Somewhat controversially, Guardiola had left out Phil Foden from the start but having brought him on just two minutes previously, he was instrumental in unlocking the Atletico Madrid safe.

All Man City needed was Phil Foden on the pitch ? 80 seconds after coming on he unlocks the Atletico defence to set up Kevin De Bruyne! Big goal in this tie…#UCL pic.twitter.com/rRIXIah2EI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

KEVIN DE BRUYNE DELIVERS AFTER A BRILLIANT BALL FROM FODEN ? pic.twitter.com/Y3YPMAdTUV — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 5, 2022

Clinical from Kevin De Bruyne on his 50th #UCL appearance. ? The ball from Phil Foden, though. ? pic.twitter.com/647s2zqN4U — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 5, 2022

Foden picked up the ball near the edge of the box and after attracting the attention of several defenders, Foden slipped it through the legs of Reinildo Mandava and into the path of de Bruyne, who slotted the ball into the corner.

Manchester City had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities prior to that chance, but with the match entering its closing stages, things lie firmly in their favour. It’s Diego Simeone’s move in his chess match with Pep Guardiola.