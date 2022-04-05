Video: De Bruyne and Foden slice open Atletico Madrid for lead in Champions League

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have finally managed to break the deadlock in their Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid.

After 70 minutes of hard slog for Pep Guardiola’s side, it was star player Kevin de Bruyne who was on hand to make the difference for his side. Somewhat controversially, Guardiola had left out Phil Foden from the start but having brought him on just two minutes previously, he was instrumental in unlocking the Atletico Madrid safe.

Foden picked up the ball near the edge of the box and after attracting the attention of several defenders, Foden slipped it through the legs of Reinildo Mandava and into the path of de Bruyne, who slotted the ball into the corner.

Manchester City had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities prior to that chance, but with the match entering its closing stages, things lie firmly in their favour. It’s Diego Simeone’s move in his chess match with Pep Guardiola.

More Stories Atletico Madrid Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.