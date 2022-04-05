(Video) Dream Portugal return for Diaz who fires Liverpool into 3-1 lead vs. Benfica

Liverpool’s new attacking talent Luis Diaz has seen his return to Portugal go off with a bang.

The former Porto winger, who opted to team up with Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp in January, was named in his gaffer’s starting 11 to face Benfica in Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

After seeing fellow attackers Sadio Mane and Mo Salah both subbed off earlier in the second half, Diaz, who stayed on, has taken the game by the scruff of the neck and showcased exactly why the Merseyside giants bought him.

Despite racing to a two-nil lead, Liverpool was pegged back after Darwin Nunez pulled a crucial goal back.

However, following Diaz’s emphatic breakaway that saw him round his opposition goalkeeper, Liverpool has now restored their two-goal advantage and is seemingly well on their way to reaching the prestigious competition’s semi-finals.

The Goal of Luis Diaz for Liverpool in video ! ??#SLBLIV #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/2agPyd4klE — Reds Report (@_RedsReport) April 5, 2022

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports