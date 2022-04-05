(Video) Dream Portugal return for Diaz who fires Liverpool into 3-1 lead vs. Benfica

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s new attacking talent Luis Diaz has seen his return to Portugal go off with a bang.

The former Porto winger, who opted to team up with Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp in January, was named in his gaffer’s starting 11 to face Benfica in Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

MORE: Worrying scenes as Blackpool goalkeeper left needing oxygen on pitch following horrific collision

More Stories / Latest News
Worrying scenes as Blackpool goalkeeper left needing oxygen on pitch following horrific collision
Video: De Bruyne and Foden slice open Atletico Madrid for lead in Champions League
Unai Emery seriously considered joining serious project at Newcastle United

After seeing fellow attackers Sadio Mane and Mo Salah both subbed off earlier in the second half, Diaz, who stayed on, has taken the game by the scruff of the neck and showcased exactly why the Merseyside giants bought him.

Despite racing to a two-nil lead, Liverpool was pegged back after Darwin Nunez pulled a crucial goal back.

However, following Diaz’s emphatic breakaway that saw him round his opposition goalkeeper, Liverpool has now restored their two-goal advantage and is seemingly well on their way to reaching the prestigious competition’s semi-finals.

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports

More Stories Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.