(Video) Hero to zero for Liverpool defender after major defensive error lets Benfica back in

Liverpool looked so comfortable against Benfica in the first half of Tuesday night’s blockbuster Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds raced to a two-nil advantage after defender Ibrahima Konate headed in an early opener before Sadio Mane added a second just 20-minutes or so later.

However, after knowing full well that they’d need to put in a huge performance in the second half, Benfica have not disappointed.

Racing out of the traps, the Portuguese side has pulled one back through striker Darwin Nunez, although it must be said – massive thanks will be owed to Konate who did not cover himself in defensive glory.

Darwin Nunez Goal ? A howler from Konate allows Rafa Silva’s cross to go through and the Uruguayan pulls one back ?? Benfica 1-2 Liverpool#ucl pic.twitter.com/Y1aHqRuOmK — Birdiefootball (@birdiefootball) April 5, 2022

Pictures courtesy of FA GOL 7

Nunez’s strike is just the fifth goal Liverpool has conceded in their last 18 matches.