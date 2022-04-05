Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be keeping the door open on his career on Merseyside after letting his guard down in an interview with Peter Crouch.

Klopp when asked about his time on Merseyside so far stated:

“On a really personal level, I could make friends who will stay forever and whatever happens in the next couple of years or more.”

In the video, which can be seen below, the “or more” part of the German’s answer has got a lot of Liverpool’s very excited over a renewal of their boss’s contract.

Jurgen Klopp when asked about his time at Liverpool so far: “On a really personal level I could make friends who will stay forever and whatever happens in the next couple of years OR MORE.” ?pic.twitter.com/tIQmdGLsRR — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) April 4, 2022

Klopp’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 and as long reiterated that he will take a break when that time comes, as the German has made a promise to his wife.

The German boss has already extended his original contract once, so it remains to be seen if he does it again, as the Liverpool boss has shown many times how much he loves the club.