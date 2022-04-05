Video: Jurgen Klopp keeps door open on Liverpool future

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be keeping the door open on his career on Merseyside after letting his guard down in an interview with Peter Crouch.  

Klopp when asked about his time on Merseyside so far stated:

“On a really personal level, I could make friends who will stay forever and whatever happens in the next couple of years or more.”

In the video, which can be seen below, the “or more” part of the German’s answer has got a lot of Liverpool’s very excited over a renewal of their boss’s contract.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Klopp’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024 and as long reiterated that he will take a break when that time comes, as the German has made a promise to his wife.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona rival Arsenal for transfer of Premier League star
Three options left for Chelsea star as Euro giants end transfer pursuit
Gunners legend insists potential Arteta headache “can only be good for Arsenal”

The German boss has already extended his original contract once, so it remains to be seen if he does it again, as the Liverpool boss has shown many times how much he loves the club.

More Stories Jurgen KIopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.