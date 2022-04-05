(Video) Ridiculous cross-field ball from Alexander-Arnold carves Benfica open for Mane goal

Despite Tuesday’s game only being a first leg tie, Liverpool already has one foot inside the Champions League’s final four.

Currently, in away action against Portuguese giants Benfica, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have raced to a two-nil advantage.

An opening header from centre-back Ibrahima Konate fired the 2018-19 competition winners into an early lead and although clearly an important goal, fans will be delighted that winger Sadio Mane added a second 20-minutes later, especially considering how superb Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass was during the build-up.

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports

Benfica will know that their backs are against the wall and a huge second half is now required.

