Despite Tuesday’s game only being a first leg tie, Liverpool already has one foot inside the Champions League’s final four.

Currently, in away action against Portuguese giants Benfica, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have raced to a two-nil advantage.

An opening header from centre-back Ibrahima Konate fired the 2018-19 competition winners into an early lead and although clearly an important goal, fans will be delighted that winger Sadio Mane added a second 20-minutes later, especially considering how superb Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass was during the build-up.

Oh WOW! ? Look at that vision from Trent Alexander-Arnold ? An unselfish header from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane is on hand to make it 2-0 from a few yards out!#UCL pic.twitter.com/UkakQekhnG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 5, 2022

The Goal of Sadio Mane for Liverpool in video ! ??#SLBLIV #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/EvZdoKhnVb — Reds Report (@_RedsReport) April 5, 2022

Pictures courtesy of TNT Sports

Benfica will know that their backs are against the wall and a huge second half is now required.