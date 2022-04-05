Watch: Sadio Mane nearly unlocks Benfica defence with magic back-heel

Liverpool are currently in action against Benfica in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, as they look to make another deep run in Europe’s premier competition.

The match began as expected with Benfica sat deep against Liverpool, doing their most to break down the Portuguese giants at the Estadio da Luz. In less than ten minutes, they nearly had their breakthrough following a piece of brilliance from Sadio Mane.

Back to goal, Mane’s back-heel pass into the path of Mohamed Salah had the Egyptian clear of the defence, but the Egyptian was unable to hit the target with a Benfica defender closing in quickly.

The back-heel pass from Sadio Mane ? pic.twitter.com/9P3duQ9tXO — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) April 5, 2022

Since then, Ibrahima Konate has managed to put the reds in front from an Andy Robertson set-piece, to the delight of the travelling fans. Liverpool are seeking to extend their excellent record in Portugal of late, in the knowledge that a less strenuous second leg could aid their Premier League title challenge.