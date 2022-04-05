West Ham and Wolves may try to prise Sevilla star away from Spain

As clubs begin to shorten their lists for their summer transfer targets, David Moyes and Bruno Lage may face off in their latest recruitment efforts.

According to Calciomercato, Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos has been piquing the interest of both West Ham United and Wolves of late. The 27-year-old Argentine is in his third year with Los Nervionenses and approaching the prime years of his career.

Although he won the Europa League with Sevilla, he has since failed to hit those heights for Julen Lopetegui. Sevilla beat Manchester United on the way to that title and it was rumoured that the Red Devils might be looking at him later that summer – interest which has since died down.

Despite failing to be as effective as in his first season, Ocampos remains a key part of a Sevilla side that was until recently second in La Liga. Blessed with speed and power, Ocampos mixes those with a fiery Argentine determination that would likely endear him with Lage and Moyes.