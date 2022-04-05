West Ham urged to reconsider plans to sign Champions League winner on free transfer

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

West Ham have been advised not to seal a free transfer deal for former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

The Hammers have been strongly linked with Lovren recently, with a two-year deal possibly on the cards for the experienced Croatia international as he could be given special clearance to leave Russian club Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

Lovren was an important part of the Liverpool squad for some time, winning both the Champions League and Premier League in his time at Anfield, but former Reds midfielder Michael Thomas is unsure if he’d currently represent the ideal signing for David Moyes’ side.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star can have no complaints over penalty snub, says former referee
Huge blow as Arsenal star won’t play again this season due to knee injury
Micah Richards says Newcastle star might not play for much longer

Speaking to CaughtOffside, Thomas advised that West Ham go after a younger defender instead.

“Lovren was a decent defender for Liverpool,” he said. “Solid, but not the most mobile.

“If I was Moyes I don’t think he would be at the top of my wish list. Maybe a younger player that can play and get around a bit more.”

More Stories David Moyes Dejan Lovren Michael Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.