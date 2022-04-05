Thursday night is huge for everyone associated with West Ham United as they face Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League but David Moyes will be sweating over whether Declan Rice will miss the second leg through suspension or not.

The English midfielder is a booking away from missing the return leg in France and will have to walk a disciplinary tight rope throughout Thursday’s clash, in what should be a special atmosphere at the London stadium.

Changes in UEFA disciplinary rules over the years have led to some confusion over how the suspension system works, but players booked three times from the Europa League group stages up to and including the quarter-final stage get a one-match ban.

Rice has two bookings to his name in the competition so far and it is not only this game the 23-year-old will have to be careful in but next week as well, knowing a booking would rule him out of the first leg of the semi-final should West Ham progress.

That game would be at home to either Barcelona or Eintracht Frankfurt and Rice will be hoping to wipe his slate clean during this round of the competition.

Avoiding a yellow across two matches that will have crazy atmospheres will be hard for the midfielder to do.

As well as the two yellows in the Europa League, Rice has seven in the Premier League and averages one every 3.8 games. That is nearly double the amount he needs to get through, but that is easier said than done.