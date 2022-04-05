Worrying scenes as Blackpool goalkeeper left needing oxygen on pitch following horrific collision

Blackpool is in Championship action against Preston North End on Tuesday night.

However, although the South Coast side trails one nil, the game’s final result won’t seem anywhere near as important as the health of one of their biggest players.

Goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw, who has been with the club since leaving Manchester City’s youth academy 12-months ago, was flattened by opponent Cameron Archer.

Although accidental, the pair collided with Archer’s knee catching Grimshaw – forcing him to require immediate medical attention.

Matchday medical staff rushed to the number one’s aid and quickly administered oxygen before stretching him off the field of play.

Image credit: Mark Cosgrove/News Images

Play was halted for around 10-minutes with the keeper transported to a nearby hospital.

We wish Grimshaw a very speedy recovery and hope to see him back in action soon.

