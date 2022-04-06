Agent offers Chelsea flop to trio of Serie A clubs

So far, every goal scored by Timo Werner has cost Chelsea £2.5m.

The German striker sealed a £47.7m move from RB Leipzig nearly two years ago but his form in England’s top flight has been underwhelming, to say the least.

Scoring less than 20 goals since the summer of 2020 with his latest poor showing coming against Brentford last weekend, manager Thomas Tuchel is surely beginning to give up on the Germany international and according to recent reports, the end of the season could see the Blues cut their losses.

That’s according to a recent report from The Express, who claims that ahead of the summer transfer window, the striker’s agent has been busy offering his client’s services to Juventus, AC Milan and Atalanta.

Although there is some uncertainty around Chelsea’s recent sanctioning, the end of the current campaign is very likely to see the 26-year-old, who has been a total disappointment, offloaded.

Speaking during the most recent international break, Werner suggested that the Blues’ playing style is to blame for his shocking form.

“There are differences in the style of play between football at Chelsea and here,” the striker said as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella.

“Maybe the one at the national team suits me better. Here, I always have scoring chances, I can score goals. I feel very comfortable here.”

Now with the player’s agent, Volker Struth, seemingly keen to find his client a route out of Stamford Bridge, although Italy appears to be the destination of choice, with Werner likely to be made available for a lot less than the near £50m fee Chelsea paid for him, the next step in the German’s struggling career is going to be decisive.